Uttarakhand Board Exams 2023 Datesheet: UBSE Class 10, 12 timetable released

Uttarakhand Board of School Education has released Uttarakhand Board Exams 2023 datesheet. The UBSE Class 10, 12 time table is available to candidates on the official site of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in.

The Class 10 board examination in the state will begin from March 17 and will end on April 6, 2023. The Class 12 board examination will be conducted from March 16 to April 6, 2023. The board exams in the state will be conducted in single shift for Class 10 and Class 12. The exams will begin at 10 am and will get over at 1 pm.

Candidates will have to reach the exam centre by 9.30 am on each day. The Board officials will distribute the question paper at 9.45 am. Students will get 15 minutes extra time to reach the question paper.

Uttarakhand Board Exams 2023 Datesheet: How to download

To download the time table candidates can follow the simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in.

Click on Examination Scheme available on the right hand side of the page.

A new page will open where candidates will get the Highschool and Intermediate Examination Scheme 2023 link.

A PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

UBSE Class 10, 12 Time Table Here