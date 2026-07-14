West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has released the WB Board Madhyamik Exam 2027 datesheet. The Class 10 board examination will begin on February 15 and will end on February 25, 2027. The examination will be held from 10.45 am to 2 pm every day.

WB Board Madhyamik Exam 2027 Datesheet: WBBSE Class 10 timetable released, check (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

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The examination on February 15 will begin with the First language paper and will end on February 25 with the Optional Elective subjects. Only one subject will be conducted each day. Check the timetable below.

CBSE Class 12 Supply Exam 2026 to be held on July 28, LOC submission begins at cbse.gov.in

WB Board Madhyamik Exam 2027 Datesheet

February 15, 2027: First Language

February 16, 2027: Second Language

February 18, 2027: History

February 19, 2027: Geography

February 22, 2027: Mathematics

February 23, 2027: Physical Science

February 24, 2027: Life Science

February 25, 2027: Optional Elective Subjects (as per subjects)

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{{^usCountry}} The First Language paper includes Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Modern Tibetan, Nepali, Odia, Gurumukhi (Punjabi), Telugu, Tamil, Urdu and Santali. For the Second Language paper, students will appear for English if another language has been chosen as the first language, or Bengali/Nepali if English is the first language. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The First Language paper includes Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Modern Tibetan, Nepali, Odia, Gurumukhi (Punjabi), Telugu, Tamil, Urdu and Santali. For the Second Language paper, students will appear for English if another language has been chosen as the first language, or Bengali/Nepali if English is the first language. {{/usCountry}}

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The Sewing and Needlecraft exam will be held from 10.45 am to 3 pm, and the Music, Vocal, and Instrumental exam will be held from 10.45 am to 1 pm. The Computer Application exam will be held from 10.45 am to 1.30 pm, and all vocational subjects exams will be held from 10.45 am to 12.30 pm.

WB Board 10th Datesheet 2027