WB Class 12 Board Exam 2022: WBCHSE HS exam revised schedule released

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, WBCHSE has released WB Class 12 Board Exam 2022 schedule. The examination for Higher Secondary will begin on April 2 and will end on April 27, 2022. Candidates can check the schedule through the official site of WBCHSE on wbchse.nic.in.

The Class 12 board exam will begin with Bengali, English, Hindi, Nepali, Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telegu, Gujarati and Punjabi language and will end with Biological Science, Business Studies and Political Science.

<strong>Check revised schedule here&nbsp;</strong>

The examination will be held in only one paper on each day from 10 am to 1.15 pm ( 3 hours and 15 minutes time is allotted both for reading question paper and writing answer) except Health and Physical Education, Visual Arts, Music and Vocational Subjects. All practical exams will be conducted between February 15 to March 4, 2022.

The Board has also released annual exam programme for Class 11. The exam will be held in only one paper on each day from 2 pm to 5.15 pm (3 hours and 15 minutes time is allotted both for reading question paper and writing answer) except Health and Physical Education, Visual Arts, Music and Vocational Subjects.

