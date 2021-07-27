WB govt steps in as students continue protests against Class 12 exam result

A few hundred school students, who failed to clear the Class 12 board exams, blocked roads with burning tyres, ransacked school furniture and shouted slogans in multiple districts across West Bengal, demanding that they be given passing marks.

The state government stepped in on Monday, asking the aggrieved students to get in touch with their respective schools after July 30. The schools have been asked to get in touch with the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education after July 29.

Results of the Class 12 board exams, known as higher secondary examination in West Bengal, were announced on July 22. Out of the 81.9 million students who enrolled for the exams, 97.69% passed.

Also Read | WBCHSE tells schools whose students failed in class 12 exam to meet council

Students, who failed the higher secondary exam have been protesting since Friday. The protests continued on Monday and spread to more schools across various districts. While students ransacked furniture in schools in Howrah, Nadia and Uttar Dinajpur, students either sat on the road or blocked roads with burning tyres and shouted slogans at Basanti and Bishnupur in South 24 Parganas.

“The exams were cancelled because of Covid-19. We were evaluated based on the marks we procured in Class 10 board exams, Class 11 annual exams and projects and practicals in Class 12. So how can so many students fail when 100% students have passed the Class 10 board exams,” said a student from Ananda Ashram Balika Vidyalaya in Naktala, whose students blocked roads in protest.

In Nadia, students shouted slogans and held up handwritten posters demanding that they be given passing marks or they would continue their protests.

“Had our schools given us good marks in projects and practical exams, we would have passed the higher secondary exam. So many students have passed. There are also mistakes in how our marks were calculated,” said Anirban Dey, a student from Basanti in South 24 Parganas.

In some areas like Shyambazar in north Kolkata and Naktala in south Kolkata, police had to intervene to clear the roads.

“While top officials of the state education department have been holding a series of meetings with officials of the WBCHSE, the council issued a notice on Monday urging students to get in touch with the schools after July 30. The state government will soon take some steps so that students don’t suffer,” said an official of the education department.

On July 20, results of the Class 10 board exams were declared in which 100% of the students passed the exam. At least 79 students stood first, scoring the highest marks.