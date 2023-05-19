WB Madhyamik 10th Result Topper list 2023: Devadutta Majhi tops the exam, list here

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has announced WB Madhyamik 10th Result Topper list 2023. The Class 10 results have been declared at 10 am on May 19, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for WB 10th board examination can check the results on the official site of WBBSE and also on Hindustan Times Education Page. The results link will be available on the official website at 12 noon.WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2023 Live.

WB Madhyamik 10th Result Topper list 2023

This year Devadutta Majhi has topped the Class 10 board examination in the state with 99.57 percent .

The overall pass percentage is 86.15 percent. This year 13.67 students got more than 60% and above.

More than 10 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination this year. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their scores through these simple steps given below.

WB Madhyamik 10th Result: How to check

· Visit the official site of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in.

· Click on WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 link available on the home page.

· Enter the required details and click on submit.

· Your result will be displayed on the screen.

· Check the result and download the page.

Schools will get the marksheets and certificates from respective camp offices of the Board from 12 noon on May 19.

