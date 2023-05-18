Home / Education / Board Exams / WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2023 Live: WB Class 10 results releasing on May 19 at wbresults.nic.in
WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2023 Live: WB Class 10 results releasing on May 19 at wbresults.nic.in

board exams
Updated on May 18, 2023 06:51 PM IST

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: WB Class 10 results releasing tomorrow. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2023 Live Updates
WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2023 Live Updates(HT File)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is going to announce Class 10 or Madhyamik exam results today, May 19. Results will be announced at 10 am after which students can check it on the official website, wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in. 

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu confirmed the date and time for WB Madhyamik result 2023. 

WBBSE will hold a press conference to announce Madhyamik or HS exam results. In the PC, the board will announce names of toppers, pass percentage, attendance in the exam, etc. 

When available, the direct link to check WB Class 10th result 2023 will be shared here. Follow the blog for latest updates on result, date and time, direct link, toppers and pass percentage. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 18, 2023 06:51 PM IST

    WB Class 10 Result 2023: Official Notice 

    Official Notice Here 

  • May 18, 2023 06:36 PM IST

    WB Madhyamik Results 2023: How to check on HT Portal 

    ·    Visit the official site of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com.

    ·    Click on Education link available on the left hand side of the portal.

    ·    A new page will open where you will get the Board exam tag on the top of the page.

    ·    Click on it and a new page will open having names of all the boards.

    ·    Click on West Bengal board page link and then go to WB Class 10 results.

    ·    Enter the required login credentials.

    ·    Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

    ·    Check the result and download the page.

    ·    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • May 18, 2023 06:18 PM IST

    WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2023: Link on HT Portal 

    WBBSE Class 10 results can be checked by all appeared candidates on HT Portal Education page. The result link will be available on Hindustan Times website as well apart from the official website of WBBSE after it is declared. 

  • May 18, 2023 05:56 PM IST

    10 WBBSE result 2023: Mobile apps where result will be available 

    ·       Exametc.com

    ·       Madhyamik Results 2023

    ·       Madhyamik Result

    ·       FASTRESULT

  • May 18, 2023 05:42 PM IST

    WBBSE class 10 result 2023: Exam dates 

    The Class 10 board examination was conducted from February 23 to March 4, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The duration of the examination was three hours for all papers and fifteen minutes was given for reading the question paper.

  • May 18, 2023 05:37 PM IST

    Madhyamik result date and time

    The Madhyamik result date and time is May 19, 2023 at 10 am. The result link will be activated at 12 noon on the official websites. Schools will get the marksheets and certificates from respective camp offices of the Board from 12 noon on May 19.

  • May 18, 2023 05:32 PM IST

    West Bengal Madhyamik result 2023 pass percentage

    In 2022, the WB Madhyamik results was announced on June 3. The overall pass percentage was 86.60%. The boys had performed well last year with 88.59 pass percentage. The girls pass percentage was 85 percent. Arnab Gharai from Bankura and Rounak Mondol topped the Class 10 board examination.

  • May 18, 2023 05:27 PM IST

    West bengal madhyamik topper 2023: To be released 

    Like every year, this year too West bengal madhyamik topper 2023 list will be released by the Board. The names of the toppers will be announced at the press conference. 

  • May 18, 2023 05:22 PM IST

    WBBSE Result 2023: What State Education Minister said 

  • May 18, 2023 05:17 PM IST

    WB Madhyamik Result 2023: How many candidates appeared

    Around 10 lakh candidates have appeared for WB 10th Examination 2023. 

  • May 18, 2023 05:12 PM IST

    WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: How to check results 

    ·    Visit the official site of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in.

    ·    Click on WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 link available on the home page.

    ·    Enter the required details and click on submit.

    ·    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    ·    Check the result and download the page.

  • May 18, 2023 05:07 PM IST

    WB class 10 result 2023: Where to check 

    ·       wbbse.wb.gov.in

    ·       wbresults.nic.in

    ·       hindustantimes.com

    ·       exametc.com

    ·       indiaresults.com

    ·       schools9.com

  • May 18, 2023 05:01 PM IST

    WB Madhyamik result: Date and Time 

    Date: May 19, 2023

    Time: 10 am 

wbbse board exam result

