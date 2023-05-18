TN SSLC, HSC +1 Result 2023 Live: Tamil Nadu 10th, 11th results releasing tomorrow at tnresults.nic.in
TN SSLC, HSC +1 Result 2023 Live Updates: Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will release SSLC or Class 10 and +1 HSC or Class 11 final exam results on May 19. The SSLC results will be declared at 10 am and TN +1 results will be out at 2 pm.
The results for both Class 10 and Class 12 can be checked by appeared candidates on official websites- dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in. The Tamil Nadu SSLC results, HSC +1 results can also be checked on tnresults.nic.in.
The Tamil Nadu Class 10 board examination in the state was conducted from April 6 to 20, 2023 at various exam centres. Around 9 lakh candidates have appeared for the Class 10 board exams.
The TN +1 examination was conducted from March 14 to April 5, 2023. Around 8 lakh candidates have appeared for the TN Class 11 examination this year. Follow the blog for latest updates on result, date and time, direct link, pass percentage and other details.
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 18, 2023 06:43 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2023: Steps to check scorecard
· Visit the official site of TN Results at tnresults.nic.in.
· Click on TN SSLC 10th Result 2023 link available on the home page.
· Enter the required details and click on submit.
· Your result will be displayed on the screen.
· Check the result and download the page.
· Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
May 18, 2023 06:35 PM IST
TN plus one results 2023: Where to check
dge1.tn.nic.in
dge2.tn.nic.in
tnresults.nic.in
-
May 18, 2023 06:26 PM IST
Tamil Nadu SSLC 2023 Result: Exam dates
-
May 18, 2023 06:18 PM IST
Tamil Nadu 11th Marksheet: How to download
· Go to tnresults.nic.in or any other website mentioned here.
· On the homepage, find and click on the Class 11 result link.
· Enter registration number and date of birth.
· Submit and view result.
· For future use, save a copy of the e-marks sheet.
-
May 18, 2023 06:12 PM IST
Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th Result 2023: List of websites
-
May 18, 2023 06:07 PM IST
TN Class 11 Results 2023: Date and Time
Date: May 19, 2023
Time: 2 pm
-
May 18, 2023 06:02 PM IST
TN Class 10 Result 2023: Date and Time
Date: May 19, 2023
Time: 10 am