TN SSLC, HSC +1 Result 2023 Live: Tamil Nadu 10th, 11th results releasing tomorrow at tnresults.nic.in
TN SSLC, HSC +1 Result 2023 Live: Tamil Nadu 10th, 11th results releasing tomorrow at tnresults.nic.in

board exams
Updated on May 18, 2023 06:02 PM IST

TN SSLC, HSC +1 Result 2023 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu 10th, 11th results will be released tomorrow, May 19, 2023. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

TN SSLC, HSC +1 Result 2023 Live Updates:
TN SSLC, HSC +1 Result 2023 Live Updates:
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
TN SSLC, HSC +1 Result 2023 Live Updates: Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will release SSLC or Class 10 and +1 HSC or Class 11 final exam results on May 19. The SSLC results will be declared at 10 am and TN +1 results will be out at 2 pm. 

The results for both Class 10 and Class 12 can be checked by appeared candidates on official websites- dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in. The Tamil Nadu SSLC results, HSC +1 results can also be checked on tnresults.nic.in.

The Tamil Nadu Class 10 board examination in the state was conducted from April 6 to 20, 2023 at various exam centres. Around 9 lakh candidates have appeared for the Class 10 board exams. 

The TN +1 examination was conducted from March 14 to April 5, 2023. Around 8 lakh candidates have appeared for the TN Class 11 examination this year.  Follow the blog for latest updates on result, date and time, direct link, pass percentage and other details.  

  • May 18, 2023 06:43 PM IST

    Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2023: Steps to check scorecard 

    ·       Visit the official site of TN Results at tnresults.nic.in.

    ·       Click on TN SSLC 10th Result 2023 link available on the home page.

    ·       Enter the required details and click on submit.

    ·       Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    ·       Check the result and download the page.

    ·       Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • May 18, 2023 06:35 PM IST

    TN plus one results 2023: Where to check 

    dge1.tn.nic.in

    dge2.tn.nic.in

    tnresults.nic.in

  • May 18, 2023 06:26 PM IST

    Tamil Nadu SSLC 2023 Result: Exam dates 

    The Tamil Nadu Class 10 board examination in the state was conducted from April 6 to 20, 2023 at various exam centres. 

  • May 18, 2023 06:18 PM IST

    Tamil Nadu 11th Marksheet: How to download 

    ·    Go to tnresults.nic.in or any other website mentioned here. 

    ·    On the homepage, find and click on the Class 11 result link.

    ·    Enter registration number and date of birth. 

    ·    Submit and view result. 

    ·    For future use, save a copy of the e-marks sheet.

  • May 18, 2023 06:12 PM IST

    Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th Result 2023: List of websites 

    dge1.tn.nic.in

    dge2.tn.nic.in 

    tnresults.nic.in.

  • May 18, 2023 06:07 PM IST

    TN Class 11 Results 2023: Date and Time 

    Date: May 19, 2023 

    Time: 2 pm 

  • May 18, 2023 06:02 PM IST

    TN Class 10 Result 2023: Date and Time 

    Date: May 19, 2023

    Time: 10 am

TN SSLC, HSC +1 Result 2023 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu 10th, 11th results will be released tomorrow, May 19, 2023. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

TN SSLC, HSC +1 Result 2023 Live Updates:(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

