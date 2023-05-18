TN SSLC, HSC +1 Result 2023 Live: Tamil Nadu 10th, 11th results releasing tomorrow at tnresults.nic.in

TN SSLC, HSC +1 Result 2023 Live Updates: Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will release SSLC or Class 10 and +1 HSC or Class 11 final exam results on May 19. The SSLC results will be declared at 10 am and TN +1 results will be out at 2 pm.

The results for both Class 10 and Class 12 can be checked by appeared candidates on official websites- dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in. The Tamil Nadu SSLC results, HSC +1 results can also be checked on tnresults.nic.in.

The Tamil Nadu Class 10 board examination in the state was conducted from April 6 to 20, 2023 at various exam centres. Around 9 lakh candidates have appeared for the Class 10 board exams.

The TN +1 examination was conducted from March 14 to April 5, 2023. Around 8 lakh candidates have appeared for the TN Class 11 examination this year. Follow the blog for latest updates on result, date and time, direct link, pass percentage and other details.

