Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Live: Class 10 result today @results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2023 Live Updates : Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is going to announce SSLC or Class 10 results today, May 19, at 3 pm. Once announced, students can check Kerala SSLC result 2023 on results.kite.kerala.gov.in, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in and other official websites.

Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty is likely to announce Class 10 results. To check marks online, students have to use board exam registration number and date of birth.

Kerala SSLC exam was held from March 9 to 29 for over 4.5 lakh students. Follow this blog for Kerala Class 10 result 2023 direct link, pass percentage and other updates.