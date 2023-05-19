Home / Education / Board Exams / Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Live: Class 10 result today @results.kite.kerala.gov.in
Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Live: Class 10 result today @results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Updated on May 19, 2023 09:47 AM IST

Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2023: Students can check their results at results.kite.kerala.gov.in, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in after 3 pm.

Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Live Updates
Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Live Updates(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk
Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2023 Live Updates : Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is going to announce SSLC or Class 10 results today, May 19, at 3 pm. Once announced, students can check Kerala SSLC result 2023 on results.kite.kerala.gov.in, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in and other official websites.

Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty is likely to announce Class 10 results. To check marks online, students have to use board exam registration number and date of birth.

Kerala SSLC exam was held from March 9 to 29 for over 4.5 lakh students. Follow this blog for Kerala Class 10 result 2023 direct link, pass percentage and other updates.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 19, 2023 09:47 AM IST

    Kerala SSLC result 2023: How to check 10th result

    1. Go to results.kite.kerala.gov.in.
    2. Now, open the Kerala SSLC result link.
    3. Enter your registration number and date of birth.
    4. Login and check result.
  • May 19, 2023 09:20 AM IST

    Kerala SSLC result 2023: Where to check Class 10 marks

    1. results.kite.kerala.gov.in
    2. pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in
    3. keralaresults.nic.in
  • May 19, 2023 09:13 AM IST

    Kerala SSLC result 2023 time

    As per official information, Kerala SSLC results will be out at 3 pm today, May 19.

  • May 19, 2023 08:45 AM IST

    Kerala SSLC exam result 2023 today

    Kerala SSLC or Class 10 board exam results will be declared today, May 19. 

Friday, May 19, 2023
