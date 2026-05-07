West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has announced WB Madhyamik Result 2026 Date, Time. The WBBSE 10th results will be announced on May 8, 2026 at 9.30 am. Candidates can check the Class 10 board exam results on the official website of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in. WB Madhyamik Result 2026 Date, Time: WBBSE 10th results releasing tomorrow at 9.30 am (HT file)

The Class 10 result link will be activated from 10.15 am tomorrow. The results will be available on other official websites- wbbsedata.com. Candidates can check Class 10th results on the HT Portal as well. The schools will get the marksheets and certificates from the respective camp offices of the Board from 10.30 am tomorrow.

WB Madhyamik Result 2026: How to check To check the Madhyamik results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in.

2. Click on WB Madhyamik Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Class 10 board examination began on February 2 and ended on February 12, 2025. The examination commenced with first language paper and ended with optional elective subjects. The Madhyamik examination was held in only one paper on each day from 10.45 a.m. to 2 p.m. (First 15 minutes for reading the Question Papers only).

In 2025, the Madhyamik results were announced on May 3. The overall pass percentage was 86.56%. Rajganj's Aditro Sarkar had topped the Class 10 board examination. He scored 696 marks out of 700. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBBSE.