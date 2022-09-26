Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
WBBSE Madhyamik Pariksha Class 10th exam date sheet out at wbbse.wb.gov.in

board exams
Published on Sep 26, 2022 08:21 PM IST

WBBSE has announced the date sheet for WBBSE adhyamik Pariksha or class 10 board examinations for both regular and external.

ByHT Education Desk

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced the date sheet for WBBSE adhyamik Pariksha or class 10 board examinations for both regular and external. The WBBSE Madhyamik Pariksha date sheet is available on the official website at wbbse.wb.gov.in.

The WBBSE Class 10th examination will be conducted from February 23 through March 4. The duration of the examination will be three hours and fifteen minutes will be given for reading the question paper.

Thursday, 23-02-2023First Languages
Friday, 24-02-2023Second Languages
Saturday, 25-02-2023Geography
Monday, 27-02-2023History
Tuesday, 28-02-2022Life Science
Thursday, 02-03-2023Mathematics
Friday, 03-03-2023Physical Science
Saturday,04-03-2023Optional Elective Subjects

The Physical Education and Social Service exam will be conducted from March 6, 9, 10, and 11 , 2023. The work education will be held from on March 28, 29, 30, 31, and April 1, 2023.

Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Modern Tibetan, Nepali, Odia, Gurmukhi (Punjabi), Telugu, Tamil, Urdu, and Santali are among the first languages paper.

Candidates can check the detailed date sheet here.

