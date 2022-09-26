WBBSE Madhyamik Pariksha Class 10th exam date sheet out at wbbse.wb.gov.in

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced the date sheet for WBBSE adhyamik Pariksha or class 10 board examinations for both regular and external. The WBBSE Madhyamik Pariksha date sheet is available on the official website at wbbse.wb.gov.in.

The WBBSE Class 10th examination will be conducted from February 23 through March 4. The duration of the examination will be three hours and fifteen minutes will be given for reading the question paper.

Thursday, 23-02-2023 First Languages Friday, 24-02-2023 Second Languages Saturday, 25-02-2023 Geography Monday, 27-02-2023 History Tuesday, 28-02-2022 Life Science Thursday, 02-03-2023 Mathematics Friday, 03-03-2023 Physical Science Saturday,04-03-2023 Optional Elective Subjects

The Physical Education and Social Service exam will be conducted from March 6, 9, 10, and 11 , 2023. The work education will be held from on March 28, 29, 30, 31, and April 1, 2023.

Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Modern Tibetan, Nepali, Odia, Gurmukhi (Punjabi), Telugu, Tamil, Urdu, and Santali are among the first languages paper.

