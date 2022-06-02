WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik Result live updates: 10th results on June 3
WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik Result live updates: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce Madhyamik (Class 10) final exam results on June 2. Results will be published at 9 am and after that, students can check it on wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. Apart from the official websites, West Bengal Class 10 results will also be available on the Hindustan Times (HT) portal from 10 am onwards.
WB Madhyamik result on HT portal
WBBSE conducted Madhyamik exams from March 7 to 16, after a year’s gap. Last year, the exam was canceled in view of COVID-19.
During the result announcement, WBBSE is likely to release details like toppers’ names, pass percentage, etc. among others. Get all the latest updates here.
Follow all the updates here:
Thu, 02 Jun 2022 04:59 PM
West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022: Around 10 lakh students registered
As per various media reports, around 10 lakh students have registered themselves for West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022. The result will be announced at 9 am tomorrow and will be available on website from 10 am onwards.
Thu, 02 Jun 2022 04:52 PM
WBBSE Result 2022: Where to check on mobile
Students who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can download mobile app ‘Madhyamik Results 2022’ from Google playstore. Once the app is downloaded candidates can check the result from the downloaded app.
Thu, 02 Jun 2022 04:41 PM
When to collect marksheets of WB Madhyamik result 2022
The Heads of the affiliated Institutions or their authorised representatives are requested to collect the marksheets and certificates of Madhyamik Pariksha 2022 from the selected camp offices on June 3, 2022 from 10 am onwards.
Thu, 02 Jun 2022 04:36 PM
WB 10th Result 2022: Toppers, pass percentage to be announced
WB 10th Result 2022 will be declared tomorrow. The Board will announce the toppers name along with pass percentage and other details at the press conference which begins at 9 am.
Thu, 02 Jun 2022 04:28 PM
WB Board Class 10 Result 2022: Exam dates
Thu, 02 Jun 2022 04:20 PM
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022: Check result on HT Portal
Visit the official page of Hindustan Times on hindustantimes.com.
Click on Education section and then go to Board exam section.
Now press WB Class 10 Result 2022 link available on the newly opened page.
Enter the roll number and other details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Thu, 02 Jun 2022 04:12 PM
WBBSE Class 10 Result 2022: Results to be available from 10 am onwards
Thu, 02 Jun 2022 04:04 PM
West Bengal Madhyamik result: Check result via SMS
Candidates can also check the result through SMS. All the appeared candidates will have to send SMS as WB10<space>Roll Number to 5676750. The result will be sent to the candidate on their registered mobile number.
Thu, 02 Jun 2022 03:58 PM
Madhyamik result 2022: Result to be announced at the press conference
Thu, 02 Jun 2022 03:52 PM
WB Class 10 Result 2022: Where to check
Thu, 02 Jun 2022 03:46 PM
WBBSE Class 10 Result 2022: How to check
Visit the official site of WBBSE on wbbse.wb.gov.in or wbresults.nic.in.
Click on West Bengal 10th Result 2022 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Thu, 02 Jun 2022 03:39 PM
WB Madhyamik result 2022: Date and Time
WB Madhyamik Result 2022 date and time has been announced. The WB Class 10 Result will be declared on June 3, 2022 at 9 am. The result will be declared through press conference.