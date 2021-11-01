Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
WBCHSE 12th date sheet 2022 released, check West Bengal exam time table
board exams

WBCHSE 12th date sheet 2022 released, check West Bengal exam time table

West Bengal class 12th date sheet released at wbchse.nic.in, check the schedule here.
West Bengal class 12th date sheet released at wbchse.nic.in, check schedule here
Published on Nov 01, 2021 09:33 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education on Monday, November 1 released the class 12th exam 2022 date sheet. The Class 12 examination will begin on April 2, 2022. Candidates can check the examination schedule on WBCHSE at wbchse.nic.in.

The West Bengal Higher Secondary examination will be conducted from 10 am to 1.15 pm. The examination will begin with the language paper and conclude with the economics paper on April 20. All the practical examinations will be held between February 15 to March 4.

The examination will be conducted for three hours and fifteen minutes (the time is both for reading question and writing answers) except for Health and Physical education, visual arts, Music, and vocational subjects. The exam duration for these examinations will be for two hours.

Candidates can check the West Bengal Class 12th or Higher Secondary exam 2022 data sheet below.

 

