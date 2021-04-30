WBCHSE cancels Class 11 exam, changes Class 12 Board Exam timings

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Examination, WBCHSE has cancelled Class 11 annual examination in the state due to surge in COVID19 cases across the country. The Council has also changed the Class 12 Board Exam timings for this year. The official notice is available on the official site of WBCHSE on wbchse.nic.in.

The Class 12 examination that was scheduled from 10 am to 1.15 pm has been scheduled from 12 pm to 3.15 pm. Also, the Board has directed the schools that the topics of the reduced syllabus of Class 11, which are related to HS exam, should be completed in the first quarter of Class 12.

The official notice reads, “Because of the current pandemic situation and other reasons, the Council has decided to cancel the Annual examination of Class 11, 2021. Head of the Institution is being requested to promote all candidates of Class 11 to Class 12.”

Also, the COVID situation will be closely monitored and any further decision or change in this regard will be informed beforehand, to all. We solicit the cooperation of all concerned in this regard, read the statement.

The Class 10 examination was slated to begin from June 1 to June 10, 2021 and Class 12 examination was slated to scheduled to begin from June 15, 2021.

