WBCHSE HS Result 2021: West Bengal 12th Result tomorrow, list of websites here

WBCHSE HS Result 2021 will be declared tomorrow, July 22, 2021. Candidates can check West Bengal 12th Result at 4 pm in the list of websites given below.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 03:51 PM IST
WBCHSE HS Result 2021: West Bengal 12th Result tomorrow, list of websites here

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will declare WBCHSE HS Result 2021 on July 22, 2021. The West Bengal 12th Result will be declared at 4 pm. Candidates who have registered themselves for the Class 12 exams in the state can check their result through the official site of WBCHSE on wbchse.nic.in.

All the Heads of Higher Secondary Institutions or their authorized representatives are requested to collect HS mark-sheets and other relevant documents from their respective Distribution Camps from 11.00 a.m. onwards on July 23, 2021. Candidates who want to check their result can see the list of websites where the result will be available on July 22, 2021.

WBCHSE HS Result 2021: List of websites

wbresults.nic.in

exametc.com

indiaresults.com

Students can also get their results through the following websites, SMS, Mobile App from 4.00 p.m. on July 22. The marksheets have been distributed to 52 distribution centres and 4 regional offices. Candidates can get their mark sheets from there.

This year the Higher Secondary exam was cancelled by the state government due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. Over 8.5 lakh students were slated to appear for the Uchcha Madhyamik examinations this year. The evaluation criteria were released by the Board later.

As per the evaluation criteria, the highest marks in four of the seven subjects the candidate secured in the 2019 Madhyamik (Class 10) examination will be given weightage as well as his/her marks in class 11 annual tests. With this weightage, the total marks secured by the candidate in class 12 project/practical will be added. The evaluation will be on a 40:60 ratio (2019 Madhyamik results with four highest-scoring paper marks and class 11 annual exams marks).

