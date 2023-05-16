WB HS result 2023 date confirmed, check details here

WB HS Result 2023 Date: Result of Higher Secondary or Class 12 final exam conducted by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will be announced on May 24, board President Dr. Chiranjib Bhattacharjee has confirmed.

WB HS result 2023 date confirmed (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Once announced, students can check WB HS result on the board website, wbchse.wb.gov.in. These results may also be hosted on wbresults.nic.in.

Meanwhile, WB Madhyamik result 2023 date has also been confirmed. It will be declared on May 19 at 10 am.

WBCHSE is expected to hold a press conference in which results of the HS final exam will be announced. After that, Science, Arts and Commerce stream students can visit the said websites to check their marks online.

Physical copies of marks sheets and certificates will be sent to schools later.

To check WB HS result 2023, students have to use their roll number and/or other information mentioned on their admit cards.

For other updates related to the Higher Secondary final exam, students should regularly visit the council's website.

