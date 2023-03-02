BSF result 2023 declared for Head Constable, ASI posts, get link here

Border Security Force (BSF) has released the Phase I results for the posts of Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial). Candidates who took the examination can download the result from the official website at bsf.gov.in.

The first phase of the recruitment process for the positions of ASI (Steno) and HC (Min) in the BSF through the direct entry exam 2021–22 took place from December 21, 2022, to January 28, 2023, and was supervised by 17 BSF Recruiting Agencies (RAs).

Direct link here

The schedule of phase 2 written exam will be intimated through SMS and email in the due course time.

BSF result 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at bsf.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “DECLARATION OF 1st PHASE RESULT (I.E. PST and DOCUMENTATION) FOR RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF ASI (STENO) AND HC (MIN) IN BSF THROUGH DIRECT ENTRY EXAM 2021-22”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and take the printout of the result for future reference.

