CBSE 10th, 12th admit card 2020 for private candidates released, direct link to download here

education

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 12:12 IST

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit card for private candidates of class 10th and 12th board exams 2020. CBSE has already released the admit cards for regular candidates. Candidates can download their admit cards at cbse.nic.in.

Earlier, CBSE had released the examination schedule for the class 10 and 12 board exams on January 17, 2020. According to the schedule, CBSE board examination will begin on February 15, 2020.

CBSE board exams for class 10 main subjects will be conducted from February 26 to March 18, 2020. The CBSE class 12 board examinations will commence on February 22 and will end on March 30, 2020.

Click here to download CBSE admit card for private candidates

CBSE 2020 Board Exam Admit Card for Private Candidates: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.nic.in

Click on the link that reads ‘ADMIT CARD FOR PRIVATE CANDIDATES - MAIN EXAMINATION 2020’

Your can search by your previous roll number and year, name or application number

If you chose to search by name, also fill in your mother’s name and father’s name

Click on ‘Proceed’

Your admit card will be displayed

Download and take its print out