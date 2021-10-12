Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CBSE adopts digitally robust integrated payment system
CBSE adopts digitally robust integrated payment system

CBSE on Tuesday announced adopting a reliable payment mechanism for the management and disbursement of various payments through the Integrated Payment System (IPS).
Published on Oct 12, 2021 01:31 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Setting the tone for payment related digital governance in the post-pandemic world, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday announced adopting a reliable payment mechanism for the management and disbursement of various payments through the Integrated Payment System (IPS).

“The features of the newly developed IPS are in consonance with the principles of Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) and Ease of Living (EoL), and has been implemented successfully for Affiliation Inspection Payment, Board and CTET Examination duty payments,” the CBSE has said in a press release.

The newly developed system, says the Board, has digitally transformed a previously manual and time-consuming system into an efficient system that is devoid of human error.

IPS would enable automatic calculations, direct bank transfers of honorarium and TA/DA to the intended payee, the Board has said.

“The IPS also allows for automatic validation checks which not only reduces the time taken to complete the payment process, but also reduces the possibility of committing false transactions and non-genuine disbursements,” it has added.

