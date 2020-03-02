e-paper
Home / Education / CBSE Class 12 Physics exam 2020 analysis: What students said after the paper

CBSE Class 12 Physics exam 2020 analysis: What students said after the paper

Lucknow students found CBSE Class 12 Physics paper to be difficult and tad lengthy.

education Updated: Mar 02, 2020 14:37 IST
Rajeev Mullick
Rajeev Mullick
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Students of GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow discussing their class 12 physics question paper after the examination in Lucknow on Monday.
Students of GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow discussing their class 12 physics question paper after the examination in Lucknow on Monday.(Hand out)
         

Lucknow students found CBSE Class 12 Physics paper to be difficult and tad lengthy. Some children at Navyug Radiance School found the paper lengthy. They said 2 to 3 questions particularly numerical were tough.

A good number of students of Delhi Public School, Jankipuram said question paper was not very easy.

Pulkit Saxena, a student of Delhi Public School, Jankipuram said there is no doubt that the paper was difficult. Kartikey Mishra was of the view that it was very lengthy and he could not complete or attempt all questions. “I had to left out few questions,” Mishra said.

Vartul Kumar, a student of DPS said nothing came from sample paper and overall he found the question paper to be little difficult. Utkarsh Chaudhary said paper required depth knowledge and it was difficult. Another student, Adnan Qidwai said, “Paper was designed to check basic and advance concepts.”

Students of GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow found some questions to be tricky and a few sections were difficult. Aditi Singh said, “Paper was good but some questions were tricky. Section B & C were difficult as compared to other sections. Overall the paper went well.”

According to Ansh, “Paper was little difficult and a bit lengthy but he has attempted all the questions and is sure of scoring well.” Sarvasv Pandey, a student of GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow said, “ MCQs were easy but in most of the sections questions had sub questions and if one sub question was easy, the other two were difficult. Paper was difficult, but he has done the theory part well.”

Absar Ahmad, another student of the same school said, “Section C was difficult, few questions were tricky and he took some time to understand and answer correctly. I have done better in other sections.The preparation done for Pre-Board examination helped a lot”. Ashwini kumar said, “I found few questions difficult but anyone who has done a comprehensive study of the subject and has practised sample papers, would be able to attempt the paper with ease.”

