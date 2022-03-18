CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results 2022 Live Updates: How, where to check result
Central Board of Secondary Education will declare CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results 2022 on the official site of CBSE. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 term 1 examination can check their results through the official site of CBSE on cbse.nic.in. The results can also be checked on cbseresults.nic.in.
Apart from the official website, CBSE Board result can be checked on CBSE result website on cbseresults.nic.in. The result when released can be checked through SMS, on official websites, and also on various official apps including Digilocker and Umang. The direct link to check result will be available below soon after declaration.
Class 12 term I exams were conducted from December 1 to December 22, 2021, across the country at various exam centres.
The board has decided that it will not announce term 1 results as pass or fail or essential repeat. The final result will be published after term 2 exams. The term 2 exams will be conducted in April. The date sheet has not been released yet.
Fri, 18 Mar 2022 04:07 PM
CBSE Class 12 Results 2022: List of websites
CBSE Class 12 Results 2022 will be declared soon. Candidates can check the result in the list of websites given below.
cbse.nic.in
cbse.gov.in
cbseresults.nic.in
Fri, 18 Mar 2022 03:49 PM
CBSE Results 2021: Details on scorecard
Candidate's name
School name
Roll number
Marks scored in each subject and maximum marks for each subject
Total marks secured and total maximum marks for all the subjects
Other information.
Fri, 18 Mar 2022 03:02 PM
CBSE Term 1 Results 2022: Passing marks
The CBSE term 1 results will contain a minimum 50 per cent weightage in the final result, and no students will be marked failed in Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exams
Fri, 18 Mar 2022 02:51 PM
CBSE Term 2 Results 2022: No students to pass or fail
The Board has decided that students who have appeared for the examination will not have PASS or FAIL category. However, the final result for Class 10, 12 will be released by the Board after completion of Term 2 exams.
Fri, 18 Mar 2022 02:41 PM
CBSE Result 2022: Class 10 result declared
CBSE Result 2022 for Class 10 has been declared. The result was declared on March 11, 2022.
Fri, 18 Mar 2022 02:31 PM
CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result: How to check
Visit the official site of CBSE.
Click on CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Fri, 18 Mar 2022 02:21 PM
CBSE Class 12 Results 2022: Where to check
cbse.nic.in
cbseresults.nic.in
Digilocker app
digilocker.gov.in
UMANG app
SMS
Fri, 18 Mar 2022 02:11 PM
CBSE Term 2 Exams When?
CBSE term 2 exams will be conducted in April 2022. The datesheet has not been released by the Board. The examination for both Class 10, 12 will begin from April 26, 2022 onwards.
Fri, 18 Mar 2022 02:01 PM
CBSE Results 2022: Class 12 result date and time
CBSE Results 2022 for Class 12 time and date has not been decided yet. The Board has not made any announcement regarding the date and time.