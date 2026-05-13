CBSE to not release merit list for class 12 board exams. Here’s why

The Central Board of Secondary Education released the CBSE Class 12 results today. The board, however, did not release a merit list this year. The reason behind it is to avoid unhealthy competition amongst the students, the board said in its press release.

CBSE announce class 12 examination results today(File Image/Handout)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A merit certificate to top 0.1% of students who have scored the highest marks in subjects will be issued by the board.

The board has recorded a decline in the overall Class 12 pass percentage for 2026 compared to the previous year.

According to official data released by the board, the overall pass percentage for full subjects stands at 85.20% in 2026, down by 3.19 percentage points from 88.39% recorded in 2025.

Students who appeared for the board examinations can check their results on the official website — results.cbse.nic.in. Apart from the CBSE results portal, the Class 12 results will also be accessible through other official websites, including cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in, and results.gov.in.

Students can also access their scorecards via the DigiLocker and UMANG mobile apps, while the result link will additionally be available through SMS services.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Education Desk ...Read More For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.



Our Coverage Areas



1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities.

2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results.

3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results.

4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education.

5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector.

6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals.



Meet the Team



1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor

A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content.



2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer

With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students.



3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer

Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants.



4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer

A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends.



At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON