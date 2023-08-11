CEE Kerala Invites Applications for LLM Programme 2023, Apply by August 16
CEE Kerala invites applications for LLM programme 2023. Online registration open till August 16. Entrance exam on September 10.
The Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE) Kerala has invited applications for admission to its LLM programme 2023. Through the CEE's official website, cee.kerala.gov.in, candidates can register and complete the PG degree in law application form online by August 16 at 3 p.m.
Candidates from the General category must pay an application fee of Rs. 840, while those from the SC and ST categories must pay Rs. 420.
The Online Entrance Examination (Computer Based Test) will be held in the Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Kannur centers on Sunday, September 10, 2023.
Candidates who have completed the L.L.B. examination (five-year or three-year course) from any university in Kerala or from any other university that has been recognized as equivalent by the particular institution in Kerala to which the college the candidate wishes to be admitted.
Direct link to apply
Kerala LLM Admission 2023: How to apply
Visit the official website of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in.
Register and proceed with the application
Fill out the application form
Pay the online application fee and submit.
Upload the required documents in the specified format.
Save the application form and take a printout for future reference.