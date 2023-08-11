CEE Kerala Invites Applications for LLM Programme 2023, Apply by August 16

The Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE) Kerala has invited applications for admission to its LLM programme 2023. Through the CEE's official website, cee.kerala.gov.in, candidates can register and complete the PG degree in law application form online by August 16 at 3 p.m.

CEE Kerala LLM Programme 2023: Apply at cee.kerala.gov.in

Candidates from the General category must pay an application fee of Rs. 840, while those from the SC and ST categories must pay Rs. 420.

The Online Entrance Examination (Computer Based Test) will be held in the Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Kannur centers on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Candidates who have completed the L.L.B. examination (five-year or three-year course) from any university in Kerala or from any other university that has been recognized as equivalent by the particular institution in Kerala to which the college the candidate wishes to be admitted.

Kerala LLM Admission 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Register and proceed with the application

Fill out the application form

Pay the online application fee and submit.

Upload the required documents in the specified format.

Save the application form and take a printout for future reference.

