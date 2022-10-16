Chandigarh Housing Board recruitment: Apply for Technical and Non-Technical post

Chandigarh Housing Board has invited application for Technical and Non-Technical posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of application form is October 31. However, the last date for the submission of application fee is November 4. Interested candidates can apply online at chbonline.in.

Chandigarh Housing Board recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 89 vacancies of which 38 vacancies are for the Technical Post and 51 vacancies are for the Non-Technical post.

Chandigarh Housing Board recruitment application fee: The application fee is ₹400 for Scheduled Caste category and for other categories the application fee is ₹800.

Chandigarh Housing Board recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website at chbonline.in

On the homepage, click on the “Recruitment in CHANDIGARH HOUSING BOARD, CHANDIGARH”

Click on apply online

Fill the application form

Submit the application fee

Take print out for future reference.