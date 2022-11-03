Child rights body, BJP ask to close Delhi schools. Here's what minister said

Amid concerns over worsening air qualify in the National Capital Region, The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked the Delhi government to shut schools till the situation improves.

NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo has urged the Delhi government to consider shutting schools in the interest of the children, as per a PTI report.

“The safety of school children is a matter of concern due to the dangerous level of pollution in Delhi, so far no decision has been taken by the state government of Delhi. Children are in the wrath of toxic air on their way to school, in playgrounds. This negligence is wrong, @NCPCR_ is issuing notice on it,” Kanoongo tweeted on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP has also demanded closing of schools for physical classes and conducting online teaching to protect children from air pollution.

In a letter to Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta raised the demand.

“Children are being affected the most with pollution reaching very severe levels. Sending children in open fields or outside the house in such severe pollution is making them sick,” he said.

Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai, when asked about the NCPCR notice, said the recommendations made by the child rights body will be sent to Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

"…The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has come up with Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which will have to be implemented in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana too -- in Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram and Bahadurgarh…We need the support of the governments in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. They need to become active," he said.

GRAP is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in Delhi. It classifies the air quality in the Delhi-NCR under four stages: Stage I - 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II - 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III - 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV - 'Severe Plus' (AQI >450).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi on Thursday stood at 408 ('Severe') at 7 am and at 364 (in the 'Very Poor' category) at 8 am, as per ANI.

Closure of school is a step taken when the AQI reaches ‘Severe Plus’ category or Stage IV as per the GARP.

(with inputs from agencies)