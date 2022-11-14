Children's Day 2022 today, 5 things to know about Pandit Nehru & Bal Diwas

Children's Day 2022: November 14 is observed as Children's Day or Bal Diwas in India to pay tribute to the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who was born on the same day. Pandit Nehru was a popular figure among children and they fondly called him Chacha Nehru. Children's day or Bal Diwas is not only a tribute to Pandit Nehru but also aims to increase awareness among people about rights of children.

Here are 5 things about Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Children's Day students should know:

Prior to Jawaharlal Nehru's death, India observed Children's day on November 20, which is the World Children's day. In 1964, after his death, government of India passed a resolution in the Parliament and declared shifting Children's Day to his birth anniversary. Pandit Nehru believed that children are important in nation building. He advocated for their all-rounded education. He once famously said, “The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country.” Children's day is celebrated with an aim to increase awareness of the rights, care and education of children. On Children's day, schools host various activities to make them feel special. Speech, debate, quiz, painting competitions, etc are held for students and teachers put up special performances for them. World Children's day is observed on November 20 to promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improving children's welfare. This day marks adoption of Declaration of the Rights of the Child by the United Nation's General Assembly in 1959. On the same day, in 1989, the UN General Assembly adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Child. On November 20, 1990 adopted the Declaration and the Convention on children's rights. World Children's day was established in 1954.

