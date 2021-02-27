Home / Education / Competitive Exams / 95% candidates appear in first phase of JEE Mains: Education minister Pokhriyal
competitive exams

The first phase of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains for admission to engineering colleges in the country saw a 95% attendance, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank" said on Friday.
PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:30 PM IST
JEE main Paper 1 exam 2021: Students coming out from exam centre in Lucknow on Wednesday.(Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

"Happy to note that the attendance in JEE first phase exam was 95%. I hope NTA will conduct the exam successfully in future also," he said in a tweet.

The entrance exam commenced from Tuesday. This was the first time that the exam was conducted in 13 languages -- Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, English and Gujarati.

Starting this year, the exam will be conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. The next phases will be held in March, April and May.

"The exam was conducted at 828 centres in 311 cities, including 10 centres abroad -- Bahrain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore and Kuwait. All COVID-19 related protocols were followed," a senior official of the National Testing Agency (NTA) said.

