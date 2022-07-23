AAI ATC Admit Card 2022 released at www.aai.aero, here's the link

Airports Authority of India, AAI has released the admit card for the Post of Junior Executive ( Air Traffic control). Candidates who will appear for the AAIT ATC JE examination can download the admit card from the official website at www.aai.aero.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Computer Based Examination for the post of Junior Executive ( Air Traffic control) in AAI will be held on July 27.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 400 vacancies of Junior Executive ( Air Traffic control) in AAI.

AAI ATC Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official website of Airports Authority of India at aai.aero.

On the homepage, click on the career tab

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the admit card link given against the Junior Executive advertisement

Key in your log in details

Your AAI ATC JE admit card will be displayed on your screen.

Download and take print out for future reference.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Notification here