Admit card for patwari, other exams to be issued to all candidates: HSSC

The exam for female constable post will be held on December 12. The exam for canal patwari and gram sachiv posts will be held on December 26 and 27.
Published on Nov 16, 2021 11:25 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The admit cards for the patwari, canal patwari, gram sachiv and female constable exams will be issued to all candidates, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) said on Monday, November 15, days after it had asked candidates to submit their consent to appear in the exam and issue admit cards to only those who will appear in the exam.

Withdrawing the consent submission facility, the Commission has said that it has decided to issue admit cards to all the candidates who have applied for the above said posts as due to technical reasons the module for obtaining ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ option is not working properly due to heavy rush. 

“Candidates are not required to fill option ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ anymore,” it has informed.

The exam for female constable post will be held on December 12. 

The exam for canal patwari and gram sachiv posts will be held on December 26 and 27. 

On November 9, the HSSC had asked candidates to confirm their attendance for the exam. The facility has been withdrawn now.

