AIBE 19: Check syllabus, subject-wise number of questions for the bar exam

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 25, 2024 03:37 PM IST

Candidates who are preparing for the exam can check the syllabus on the council's website, barcouncilofindia.org.

AIBE 19: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has published the syllabus for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 19 or XIX). Candidates who are preparing for the exam can check the syllabus on the council's website, barcouncilofindia.org.

AIBE 19: Check syllabus, subject-wise number of questions (Unsplash)
AIBE 19: Check syllabus, subject-wise number of questions (Unsplash)

As per the syllabus, there will be 100 questions in the examination from 19 topics or subjects.

  1. Constitutional law: 10 questions
  2. I. P. C. (Indian Penal Code) and (New) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita: 8 questions
  3. Cr. P. C. (Criminal Procedure Code) and (New) Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita: 10 questions
  4. C. P. C. (Code of Civil Procedure): 10 questions
  5. Evidence Act and (New) Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam: 8 questions
  6. Alternative Dispute Redressal including Arbitration Act: 4 questions
  7. Family Law: 8 questions
  8. Public Interest Litigation: 4 questions
  9. Administration Law: 3 questions
  10. Professional Ethics and Cases of Professional Misconduct under Bar Council of India Rules: 4 questions
  11. Company Law: 2 questions
  12. Environmental Law: 2 questions
  13. Cyber Law: 2 questions
  14. Labour and Industrial Law: 4 questions
  15. Law of Tort, including Motor Vehicle Act and Consumer Protection Law: 5 questions
  16. Law related to Taxation: 4 questions
  17. Law of Contract, Specific Relief, Property Laws, Negotiable Instrument Act: 8 questions
  18. Land Acquisition Act: 2 questions
  19. Intellectual Property Laws: 2 questions

Also read: BCI issues notice for students' criminal background checks, attendance compliance at law schools

As per the schedule, the 19th Bar exam will be held on November 24, 2024. The application process is underway, and forms can be submitted till October 25.

The deadline for paying the exam fee is October 28, and the application correction window will close on October 30.

AIBE 18 admit cards will be released on November 18.

To pass the examination, general and OBC candidates need to score 45 per cent or more marks. SC, ST and disable candidates require at least 40 per cent marks to pass the test.

Also read | AIBE 18 result 2024: Top 5 benefits that all AIBE qualifiers are entitled to, important details here

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Follow Us On