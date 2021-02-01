The Bar Council of India has released the answer key of the All India Bar Exam (AIBE)-XV on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer key online at allindiabarexamination.com.

The All India Bar Exam (AIBE XV) was conducted on January 24 and around 1.20 lakh advocates had registered to appear for the exam at 154 centers in 52 cities of India.

Direct link to check AIBE XV answer key

How to check the AIBE XV answer key:

1) Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com

2) Click on the link for ‘AIBE XV answer key’

3) The AIBE XV answer key in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

4) Take a printout and save it on your computer

According to a notification on AIBE website, the results of AIBE-XV will be declared in the first week of March this year. “The result for AIBE-XV held on 24th January 2021 would be uploaded in the 1st week of March 2021,” reads the official notification.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON