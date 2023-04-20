AIFD 2023 Admit Card released at aifd.edu.in, here’s direct link to download

Army Institute of Fashion and Design has released AIFD 2023 Admit Card. Candidates who will appear for the academic year 2023-24 computer based entrance exam can download the admit card through the official site of AIFD at aifd.edu.in.

AIFD 2023 Admit Card

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The examination will be conducted on April 23, 2023 from 10 am to 1 pm. The results will be announced on May 4, 2023. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

AIFD 2023 Admit Card: How to download

Visit the official site of AIFD at aifd.edu.in.

Click on AIFD 2023 Admit Card link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to login to the account.

Once done, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration of candidates for institute and hostel through application fees of ₹10000/- and ₹5000/- will be done on May 20, 2023. Candidates will have to report to the Institute for admission on first week of July 2023 and the course will commence from third week of July 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}