AIMA MAT 2022 CBT admit card releasing today at mat.aima.in, how to download

All India Management Association (AIMA) will release the computer-based test (CBT) admit card today on September 13. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at mat.aima.in. Candidates can download the CBT admit card using their email id, date of birth, and password.

The AIMA MAT computer-based test (CBT) will be held on September 18.

AIMA MAT 2022 CBT admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website of MAT 2022 at mat.aima.in.

On the homepage, click on the click on the admit card link

Key in your log in credentials

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and take print out for future reference

