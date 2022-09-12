AIMA MAT 2022: Last date to register for CBT September session
Updated on Sep 12, 2022 12:49 PM IST
The deadline to apply for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) September 2022 is today.
All India Management Association (AIMA) will end MAT registration for the 2022 computer-based test (CBT) on September 12. Candidates who have not registered yet can do the same through the official website of AIMA MAT at mat.aima.in.
The AIMA MAT computer-based test (CBT) exam admit card will be available on September 13 and the examination will be conducted on September 18.
|Last Date for CBT Online Registration
|September 12
|Availability of CBT Admit Card
|September 13
|CBT Test Date
|September 18
AIMA MAT September session: How to register
Visit the official website of AIMA MAT at mat.aima.in and
{{name}}
On the homepage, click on Register button
Fill in the details to create Log In
Log in to the account
Pay the registration fee
Upload photograph and signature
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.