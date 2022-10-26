AISSEE 2023: Register for Sainik School entrance exam on aissee.nta.nic.in

The online registration process for All India Sainik School Entrance Exam or AISSEE 2023 has started. National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates on aissee.nta.nic.in.

Those who want to take admission to Class 6 or Class 9 at 33 Sainink Schools across the country for the 2023-24 academic year can submit forms up to November 30.

The entrance test will be held at 180 cities across the country on January 8 in CBT mode.

The application fee for General/OBC(NCL)/Defence/Ex-servicemen candidates is ₹650 and for SC/ST candidates, it is ₹500.

For admission to Class 6, candidates should be between 10 and 12 years of age as on March 31, 2023. Girl candidates can apply only for Class 6.

For Class 9 admission, they should be between 13-15 years and should have passed Class 8 from a recognised school at the time of admission. Check the information bulletin for detailed information.

Sainik Schools are English medium residential schools affiliated to CBSE. They prepare cadets to join the National Defence Academy, Indian Naval Academy and other Training Academies, for Officers.

Ministry of Defence (MoD) has approved 18 New Sainik Schools, which operate in partnership with NGOs/private schools/State Governments. These approved New Sainik Schools function under the aegis of Sainik Schools Society.

