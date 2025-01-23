AISSEE 2025: Sainik School class 6, 9 entrance test registration ends today

The extended window to register and apply for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE 2025) will end today, January 23. Candidates/parents can apply for the AISSEE Class 6 and Class 9 exam up to 5 pm at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE. AISSEE 2025: Sainik School Class 6, 9 entrance examination registration ends today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The previous application deadline was January 13, which was extended. The application fee submission window will close at January 24. The application form correction window will open on January 26 and close on January 28.

Also read: AISSEE 2025 registration date extended, check last date to apply here

The AISSEE 2025 application fee is ₹800 for general, OBC-NCL, defence and ex-servicemen category candidates.

The application fee is ₹650 for SC and ST category candidates.

AISSEE 2025 will be held offline using OMR sheets in 190 cities across India.

The exam date and admit card release date will be announced later.

AISSEE 2025 eligibility criteria

Candidates must be 10-12 years old on March 31 to apply for the Class 6 entrance exam. This means they should be born between April 1, 2013 and March 31, 2015 (both days inclusive).

Girl candidates can apply for admission to Class 6 in all Sainik schools. The information bulletin mentions the number of seats available for female candidates in each school.

For the Class 9 entrance test, candidates who are between 13 and 15 years on March 31, 2025 (meaning those who were born between April 1, 2010 and March 31, 2012) can apply.

Admission of female students in Class 9 is subject to the availability of seats.

To appear for AISSEE 2025 for Class 9 admission, applicants should have passed the Class 8 exam from a recognised school.

The Class 6 entrance test will have 125 questions. The paper will have questions from four topics – Language, Mathematics, Intelligence and General Knowledge. The exam will be for 300 marks.

Each question in the Language, Intelligence and General Knowledge sections will carry two marks, and the total marks in these sections will be 50 each. In Mathematics, there will be 50 questions for 150 marks.

There will be 150 questions for 400 marks in the Class 9 paper.

The paper's topics are Mathematics, Intelligence, English, General Science, and Social Science. The Mathematics section will have 50 questions, each worth 4 marks, and the remaining four sections will have 25 questions, each worth 2 marks.

The Class 6 exam will be held from 2 pm to 4:30 pm (150 minutes), and the Class 9 exam will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm (180 minutes).