Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Allahabad HC assistant review officer exam admit card out at NTA portal
competitive exams

Allahabad HC assistant review officer exam admit card out at NTA portal

Allahabad High Court Assistant Review Officer exam admit card is available at nta.ac.in.
Allahabad HC assistant review officer exam admit card out at NTA portal (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 04:38 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The admit card of the Allahabad High Court Assistant Review Officer exam, scheduled from December 14 to 16, has been released and is available on the official website of the national testing agency (NTA). The admit cards of the exam scheduled from December 18 to 20 will be released on or before December 15, the NTA has said.

NTA admit card

NTA admit card: Know how to download

  • Go to the official website, nta.ac.in or recruitment.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the admit card link
  • Enter application number
  • Enter date of birth
  • Submit the details
  • Download the admit card

“Candidate must not mutilate the admit card or change any entry made therein. Any tampering in the particulars, photograph, signature, thumb impression in this admit card shall be considered as Unfair Means (UFM) practice and the same will be dealt with as per law. Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their Admit Card in good condition for future reference,” the NTA has said.

NTA is conducting the recruitment examination for the post of assistant review officer (ARO) in High Court of Judicature at Allahabad. The test will be conducted in computer based test (CBT) mode from 14 to 16 December 2021 and from 18 to 20 December 2021.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
allahabad allahabad high court
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP