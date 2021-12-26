Allahabad HC review officer exam on January 6, 7: NTA

The examination for selection of review officers (Hindi and Urdu) in Allahabad High Court will be held on January 6 and 7, the national testing agency (NTA) has said. The admit cards of all the candidates who have registered for this exam will be released 3 days in advance, the agency has also said in an official notification available on the website of the Allahabad High Court.

As of now, the NTA has intimated candidates about the exam city they have been allotted to take the exam.

“The Admit Card for the said Recruitment Test (Post-wise) is being issued 03 (three) days in advance of the Examination Date. The Candidates will be intimated through a Public Notice to be issued separately for downloading their respective Admit Cards from the Official Website(s): https://recruitment.nta.nic.in and/or http://www.allahabadhighcourt.in,” candidates have been informed.

The NTA conducted an exam for the selection of assistant review officer from December 14 to 20. It also held exam on December 21, 22 and 23 to select Computer Assistant, Additional Private Secretary (English) and Additional Private Secretary (Hindi) in Allahabad High Court.