AP LAWCET 2023 Counselling: Phase 1 registration ends tomorrow at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 19, 2023 07:16 PM IST

AP LAWCET 2023 Counselling Registration Ends Tomorrow.

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE will end the AP LAWCET 2023 Counselling registration tomorrow, November 20. Candidates can register through the official website of AP LAWCET at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

The application fee for all unreserved candidates is 1,000; candidates from SC, ST, and physically challenged categories must pay 500.

Additionally, the procedure for verifying uploaded certificates has begun and will continue till November 22. After that, the web option will be available from November 23 to November 25. The seat allocation result will be released on November 28.

Candidates can self-report and report at colleges between November 29 and November 30, 2023.

Direct link 

AP LAWCET 2023 Counselling: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AP LAWCET at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on the AP LAWCET 2023 Counselling registration link available on the home page.

Register yourself and log in to the account.

Fill out the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here

