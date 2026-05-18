Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has released AP LAWCET Result 2026 on May 18, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test can find the direct link through the official website of AP LAWCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP LAWCET Result 2026 released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, here's how to check(Pexels/Representational Image)

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The AP LAWCET examination was held on May 4, 2026. The exam was held in two session- first sessiom from 9 am to 10.30 am and second session from 2 pm to 3.30 pm. The question paper was divided into 3 parts- Part A was General Knowledge and Mental Ability, Part B was Current Affairs and Part C was Aptitude for the study of Law.

The questions were objective type including multiple choices questions, match the following. Each question contained four alternative answers and candidates had to pick up the correct answer from among the choices given.

Direct link to check results

Direct link to download rank card

AP LAWCET Result 2026: How to check

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{{^usCountry}} All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can follow the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can follow the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of AP LAWCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of AP LAWCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. Click on AP LAWCET Result 2026 link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Click on AP LAWCET Result 2026 link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 5. Check the result and download the page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. Check the result and download the page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Candidates will be ranked in the order of merit based on the marks obtained in the APLAWCET-2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Candidates will be ranked in the order of merit based on the marks obtained in the APLAWCET-2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} AP LAWCET & AP PGLCET-2026 is conducted by Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh on behalf of A.P. State Council of Higher Education, Mangalagiri, for admission into first year of 5 Year LL.B. / 3 Year LL.B Courses and first year of Postgraduate Law course LL.M. /M.L. respectively offered by State Universities, their Departments or Constituent Colleges and Affiliated Colleges in the State of Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2026-27. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP LAWCET. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} AP LAWCET & AP PGLCET-2026 is conducted by Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh on behalf of A.P. State Council of Higher Education, Mangalagiri, for admission into first year of 5 Year LL.B. / 3 Year LL.B Courses and first year of Postgraduate Law course LL.M. /M.L. respectively offered by State Universities, their Departments or Constituent Colleges and Affiliated Colleges in the State of Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2026-27. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP LAWCET. {{/usCountry}}

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