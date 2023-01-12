AP Police Constable Hall Ticket 2022 out at slprb.ap.gov.in, download link here

Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board has released AP Police Constable Hall Ticket 2022 on January 12, 2023. Candidates who will appear for the preliminary examination of SCT PCs (Civil and APSP) can download the admit card through the official site of SLPRB at slprb.ap.gov.in.

The hall ticket will be available from January 12 to January 20, 2023. The preliminary written test will be conducted on January 22, 2023 from 10 am to 1 pm. The preliminary written test will be held for 200 marks (200 questions).

Direct link to download AP Police Constable Hall Ticket 2022

AP Police Constable Hall Ticket 2022: How to download

To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of AP Police at slprb.ap.gov.in.

Click on recruitment tab available on the home page.

A new page will open where the AP Police Constable Hall Ticket 2022 link will be available.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The ongoing recruitment drive aims to fill 6,100 Police Constable vacancies. The registration process was started on November 30 and ended on December 28, 2022.