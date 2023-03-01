AP Police Constable PET/PMT hall ticket 2023 out at slprb.ap.gov.in, get link

The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has released the hall ticket for the AP Police constable PMT / PET test. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at slprb.ap.gov.in. Candidates can download their admit card using their registration number, mobile number, and date of birth.

Candidates can download their admit card for PMT/PET test till 3 pm of March 10.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

AP Police Constable admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website slprb.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the SCT PC hall ticket link

Key in your Registration Number, Mobile Number, and date of birth and submit

The AP Police Constable hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.