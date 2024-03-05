 AP SET 2024 registration ends tomorrow, direct link here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Competitive Exams / AP SET 2024 registration ends tomorrow, direct link here

AP SET 2024 registration ends tomorrow, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 05, 2024 03:48 PM IST

AP SET 2024 registration will end on tomorrow, March 5, 2024. The direct link to apply is given here.

Andhra Pradesh government will end the registration process for AP SET 2024 on March 6, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test can find the direct link through the official website of AP SET at apset.net.in.

Tomorrow is the last date to submit the online applications without late fee. With late fee of 2000, candidates can apply till March 16, 2024. The admit card or hall ticket can be downloaded on April 19, 2024 and the examination will be conducted on April 28, 2024.

Direct link to apply for AP SET 2024

AP SET 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of AP SET at apset.net.in.
  • Click on AP SET 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Click on registration link and a new page will open.
  • Click on apply now and enter the required details.
  • Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for OC / EWS Category Candidates is 1200/- + convenience charges, application fee for BC-A,BC-B,BC-C,BC-D,BC-E Category Candidates is 1000/- + convenience charges and SC/ST/PWD/Transgender category candidates will have to pay 700/- + convenience charges. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP SET.

