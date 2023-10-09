APSC Assistant Manager admit card released at apsc.nic.in, here's direct link

Assam Public Service Commission has released the admit card for the post of Assistant Manager (Electrical/Human Resources) today, October 9. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at apsc.nic.in. Candidates will be able to download the admit card using their examination name application number and date of birth. APSC releases admit card for Assistant Manager (Electrical/Human Resources) post

The APSC Assistant Manager examination will be held on October 15 in two shifts from 10 am to 12 noon and 1: 30 pm to 3: 30 pm.

APSC Assistant Manager admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at apsc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Download e-Admission Certificate for Screening Test (OMR Based) for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager (Electrical) and Assistant Manager (Human Resource) in Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGCL) (Advt. No. 11/2023, dtd. 25/04/2023)”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login details

Download the admit card and print it for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON