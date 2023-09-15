Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Competitive Exams / APSC Assistant Manager exam date released at apsc.nic.in, check notice here

APSC Assistant Manager exam date released at apsc.nic.in, check notice here

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 15, 2023 06:24 PM IST

Assam Public Service Commission announces exam date for APSC Assistant Manager (Electrical/Human Resources) recruitment on September 15.

Assam Public Service Commission has released the exam date for the recruitment examination for the post of Assistant Manager (Electrical/Human Resources). The APSC Assistant Manager exam will be conducted on September 15 in two shifts from 10 am to 12 noon and 1: 30 pm to 3: 30pm. Candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website at apsc.nic.in.

APSC Assistant Manager Exam Date Released: September 15; Admit Card to be Released on September 9(HT file)

The APSC Assistant Manager admit card will be released on September 9.

“The list of applicants/candidates shall be uploaded on 04-10-2023 and e-Admission Certificate on 09-10-2023 in the Commission's official website (www.apsc.nic.in)”.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

APSC Assistant Manager admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at apsc.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the admit card link

Key in your login details

Download the admit card and print it for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
assistant manager apsc
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP