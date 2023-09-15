APSC Assistant Manager exam date released at apsc.nic.in, check notice here

Assam Public Service Commission has released the exam date for the recruitment examination for the post of Assistant Manager (Electrical/Human Resources). The APSC Assistant Manager exam will be conducted on September 15 in two shifts from 10 am to 12 noon and 1: 30 pm to 3: 30pm. Candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website at apsc.nic.in. APSC Assistant Manager Exam Date Released: September 15; Admit Card to be Released on September 9(HT file)

The APSC Assistant Manager admit card will be released on September 9.

“The list of applicants/candidates shall be uploaded on 04-10-2023 and e-Admission Certificate on 09-10-2023 in the Commission's official website (www.apsc.nic.in)”.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

APSC Assistant Manager admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at apsc.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the admit card link

Key in your login details

Download the admit card and print it for future reference.

