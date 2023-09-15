News / Education / Competitive Exams / APSC Assistant Manager exam date released at apsc.nic.in, check notice here

APSC Assistant Manager exam date released at apsc.nic.in, check notice here

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 15, 2023 06:24 PM IST

Assam Public Service Commission announces exam date for APSC Assistant Manager (Electrical/Human Resources) recruitment on September 15.

Assam Public Service Commission has released the exam date for the recruitment examination for the post of Assistant Manager (Electrical/Human Resources). The APSC Assistant Manager exam will be conducted on September 15 in two shifts from 10 am to 12 noon and 1: 30 pm to 3: 30pm. Candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website at apsc.nic.in.

APSC Assistant Manager Exam Date Released: September 15; Admit Card to be Released on September 9(HT file)
APSC Assistant Manager Exam Date Released: September 15; Admit Card to be Released on September 9(HT file)

The APSC Assistant Manager admit card will be released on September 9.

“The list of applicants/candidates shall be uploaded on 04-10-2023 and e-Admission Certificate on 09-10-2023 in the Commission's official website (www.apsc.nic.in)”.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

APSC Assistant Manager admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at apsc.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the admit card link

Key in your login details

Download the admit card and print it for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out