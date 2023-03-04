APSC CCE Admit Card 2022 releasing today at apsc.nic.in, here’s how to download

Assam Public Service Commission will release APSC CCE Admit Card 2022 on March 4, 2023. Candidates who will appear for Combined Competitive Prelims Examination 2022 can download the admit card through the official site of APSC at apsc.nic.in.

The admit card will be uploaded on the website on March 4 and will be available till March 6, 2023. The examination will be conducted on March 26, 2023 in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 4 pm. General Studies I paper will be conducted in first shift and General Studies II paper will be conducted in second shift.

APSC CCE Admit Card 2022: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of APSC at apsc.nic.in.

Click on APSC CCE Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can enter the required details.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

No e-admission certificates shall be sent separately by post. For more related details candidates can check the official site of APSC.