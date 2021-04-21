Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Army postpones Common Entrance Exam for Northeast due to rising COVID-19 cases
The Indian Army on Tuesday indefinitely postponed the Common Entrance Exam (CEE) for Northeast, scheduled on April 25, on account of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, officials said.
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 08:49 AM IST
Army postpones Common Entrance Exam for Northeast due to rising COVID-19 cases(File photo)

Defence Public Relations Officer (Guwahati) Lt Col P Khongsai said the CEE was scheduled to take place in Shillong (Meghalaya), Jorhat and Narangi (Assam), and Rangapahar (Nagaland).

"Due to prevailing COVID-19 situations, all the activities of Common Entrance Exam scheduled on 25 April, 2021 is postponed till further orders," he said.

Any fresh date for the examinations will be communicated as and when confirmed, the PRO said.

This will affect scores of candidates from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya, Sikkim, West Bengal and Odisha, an official release said.

Khongsai also said all Indian Army Recruitment Rallies from May 1 to 8 in Aizawl have been postponed till May 31.

