The Centre has decided to temporarily ban Telegram in India ahead of the NEET UG re-exam 2026. This decision has triggered a wave of reactions across social media, with many users questioning whether blocking a messaging platform can effectively prevent paper leaks and examination fraud, while others support the move.

'Band aid solution': Telegram curb ahead of NEET re-exam sparks mixed reactions

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The mobile app has been restricted till June 22, 2026, covering the day of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination and its immediate aftermath.

NEET-UG re-test: Govt places curbs on Telegram messaging app till June 22

As per the PTI report, acting on inputs from the NTA, state law-enforcement agencies, including the police forces of Bihar, Gujarat and Rajasthan, and its own monitoring efforts, I4C secured the prompt takedown of a "substantial number' of Telegram channels, groups and bots that openly advertised fraudulent and misleading purposes.

However, the announcement has quickly drawn mixed reactions on social media.

Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) shared post remarks, "Shutting down Telegram is a band-aid solution and is a disproportionate answer to exam fraud. The IFF objects to the directions announced today in the NTA's press release on action against the Telegram platform."

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{{^usCountry}} Another user said, "Temporary ban on telegram doesn't fix the issue. If not telegram, there are several other social media platforms. Instead of banning the apps fix your system and the process." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another user said, "Temporary ban on telegram doesn't fix the issue. If not telegram, there are several other social media platforms. Instead of banning the apps fix your system and the process." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One wrote, "blocking telegram totally isn't even possible, telegram is designed in such a way which easily allows people to use proxies and other methods of circumvention." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One wrote, "blocking telegram totally isn't even possible, telegram is designed in such a way which easily allows people to use proxies and other methods of circumvention." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Several users pointed to the technical limitations of such restrictions. Others argue that individuals involved in organised cheating operations would likely find alternative communication channels if Telegram remained inaccessible. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several users pointed to the technical limitations of such restrictions. Others argue that individuals involved in organised cheating operations would likely find alternative communication channels if Telegram remained inaccessible. {{/usCountry}}

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NTA announces more rough-work space, extended exam window for NEET-UG 2026

At the same time, some users supported the government's decision.

Meanwhile, the Agency has also launched a dedicated platform to report suspicious claims, unauthorised content, or fraudulent activities related to the NEET UG re-exam to be held on June 21, 2026. Users may submit details regarding the nature of the incident, the platform or channel where it was observed, and the date and time of occurrence, and may upload supporting evidence, such as screenshots, links, or documents, where available.

The re-examination will be held in a single shift- from 2 pm to 2.15 pm. The exam duration has been extended by 15 minutes to complete the mandatory examination formalities, such as signing attendance sheets and other invigilation procedures.

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NTA STATEMENT REGARDING THE ACTION ON TELEGRAM PLATFORM IN INDIA



1. The National Testing Agency (NTA) welcomes the directions issued today in respect of the Telegram platform in India. The directions, issued on recommendations of NTA are calibrated and bounded in time:



(a) a… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 16, 2026

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