Beyond JEE Main: Entrance tests engineering aspirants should consider

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main every year for admission to B. Tech, B. Arch and allied courses at the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other participating engineering colleges across the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

JEE Main is a highly-competitive exam and only a small percentage of applicants clear the test.

To increase the chance of securing an engineering seat, candidates should consider different national and state-level entrance exams.

Here is a list of top engineering entrance exams other than JEE Main:

1. VITEEE

Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) is an institute-level exam conducted for engineering admission to VIT campuses at Vellore, Chennai, AP and Bhopal. Registrations for VITEEE 2022 is going on at viteee.vit.ac.in. VIT has been ranked as the 12th best institute in the country for engineering by the Education Ministry in the NIRF 2021 rankings.

2. AEEE

Amrita Entrance Examination--Engineering (AEEE) is conducted by the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham or Amrita University, the country’s 16th best engineering college, for admitting students to undergraduate engineering courses. AEEE 2022 will be conducted in two phases, in June and July, and the registration process has started at amrita.edu.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. SRMJEEE

SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination is used by the SRM Institute of Science and Technology for admitting students to BTech programmes offered by SRMIST campuses at (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram, Tiruchirappalli) and Delhi NCR Campus - Ghaziabad (UP). They can also apply for admission to SRM University - Sonepat, Haryana and SRM University, Andhra Pradesh. To apply for the test, go to srmist.edu.in and click on the link for BTech admissions 2022-23.

4. BITSAT

Engineering aspirants can take the BITSAT exam for admission to engineering courses offered by Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad. To register for the exam, visit bitsadmission.com.

Apart from these four exams, students can also consider IPU CET, KIITEE and COMEDK exams.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They can also appear for state-level entrance exams like KCET, MHT CET, TS EAMCET, WBJEE, etc.