BHU UET, PET Result 2021 likely soon, here’s how to check result

National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to release BHU UET, PET Result 2021 soon. Candidates who have appeared for the Banaras Hindu University Entrance Test can check their result on the official site of BHU ET on bhuet.nta.nic.in. The answer key was released on November 3, 2021.

Candidates can raise objections against the answer key till November 5, 2021 by paying ₹200/- per question challenged. The processing fee can be paid through debit card/ credit card/ net banking/ Paytm/ UPI till 11.50 pm on November 5, 2021. Soon after the objection window is closed, the result is expected to release.

Candidates who are waiting for the result can check the result on the official site by following these simple steps given below.

BHU UET, PET Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of NTA BHU on bhuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on BHU UET, PET Result 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Admission will be based on the merit in the BHU-UET 2021/BHU-PET 2021 subject to fulfilment of eligibility requirements of the Course for which the candidate has applied.